Report: Steelers are expected to make an offer to Sam Darnold
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make an offer to Sam Darnold once free agency begins, according to a report from the Athletic's Dianna Russini on Sunday.
The quarterback dominoes began to fall when the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith earlier this month, which quickly prompted Seattle to be reportedly interested in Darnold. Russini continues by saying that the Seahawks likely remain the favorite in the Darnold sweepstakes, but the Steelers are doing their "due diligence" on Darnold.
Pittsburgh is in the market for a quarterback, as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents this offseason. It would make sense for them to at least gauge some interest in potentially bringing in Darnold.
There continue to be reports saying that Minnesota might be interested in bringing Darnold back after throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes last season. He is widely considered to be the top free-agent quarterback this offseason, so his market is expected to be robust, but Pittsburgh and Seattle seem to be the top two suitors.
Russini also reported on Sunday that Seattle will have interest in Aaron Rodgers, a player who has also been connected to the Vikings. Free agency will begin tomorrow, so all of the free-agent quarterback frenzy questions will soon be answered.
