Report: Vikings are 'expected to be interested' in Calais Campbell if released
There is an understanding that veteran Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell will be released by the team if or when they're officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Vikings could be one of many contenders interested in adding him for the playoffs.
The Miami Herald's Omar Kelly published an article on Friday, discussing that Campbell deserves a "proper sendoff." He is in his 17th year in the NFL and he wants one more shot at making a Super Bowl run.
Kelly reported that the Ravens were interested in acquiring him at the trade deadline, before Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel convinced Campbell to remain with the team, with the promise that he would be released if they were eliminated from playoff contention. With two regular season games remaining, Miami's postseason hopes are on life support.
Kelly listed the Ravens, Chiefs, Lions and Vikings as potential suitors for Campbell. He even mentioned how a team like the Lions or Vikings could put in a waiver claim just to prevent the Chiefs from adding a player of Campbell's caliber.
Campbell is 38 years old, but he's still producing at a high level for the Dolphins this season. He's played 533 defensive snaps and he's earned an 83.0 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He's recorded 34 pressures and four sacks this season.
Campbell has more experience than just about every defensive lineman in the NFL and he has experience making deep postseason runs with the Cardinals, Ravens and Jaguars. Adding a 38-year-old defensive lineman wouldn't dramatically improve Minnesota's championship chances, but it could only help their hopes of making a deep postseason run this winter.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.