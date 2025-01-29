Report: Vikings, Camryn Bynum 'open' to pre-FA contract extension
The Vikings and safety Camryn Bynum are reportedly open to getting a contract extension done before he hits the open market as a free agent when the new league year starts.
"The Vikings and Bynum have had discussions about an extension," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "While nothing has materialized, both sides are open to it, and this could get done before mid-March."
That nugget comes from ESPN's ranking of the top 50 free agents in the NFL this year, where Bynum comes in at No. 29 (and the fourth-ranked safety).
The two sides reportedly had extension discussions prior to last season as well, but nothing got done. Whether or not that changes in the next five weeks or so will depend on the ability of the two parties to meet in the middle and agree on terms for a deal that makes sense for both sides.
The Vikings may want Bynum back, but it'll come down to the price. If he wants to make $14 million a year and be one of the ten highest-paid safeties in the league, will Minnesota do that? The Vikings have an intriguing backup safety waiting in the wings in Theo Jackson, but Harrison Smith's potential retirement could mean they need to replace two of their three starters at the position this offseason.
A fourth-round pick out of Cal in 2021 under the Vikings' previous regime, Bynum turned into a quality player over the course of his rookie contract. He showed some flashes as a rookie and then started 17 games in each of the past three seasons. Bynum is a rangy deep safety who can also step up and defend the run. He's been a great complement to Smith and Josh Metellus in Brian Flores' defense.
Over the last four years, Bynum has recorded 8 interceptions, 28 total passes defended, and over 340 tackles. His best season came in 2023, when he had 137 tackles, 9 PD, 2 INT, and 3 forced fumbles. His 73.2 PFF grade that season ranked 15th out of 74 safeties who played at least 500 snaps. For what it's worth, Bynum's grade fell to 63.0 this past season, tied for 39th-best out of 73. PFF grades are very much different from teams' internal evaluations, but his grade has been at 63 or worse in two of his three seasons as a full-time starter.
Bynum is a good safety who maybe isn't a great one, but he also turns 27 this summer and could continue to grow. He's well-liked in the locker room and was the leader of the elaborate dance celebrations that brought great vibes (and millions of views on social media) to the Vikings' defense this past season. It'll be very interesting to see if he returns to Minnesota.
