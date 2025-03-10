Reports: Ex-Commanders DT Jonathan Allen visiting Vikings on Monday
Former Washington Commanders defensive tackle and two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen is visiting the Vikings at TCO Performance Center on Monday, according to various reports. "He is said to have 'a good amount of interest,'" ESPN's Adam Schefter said. Allen was released by the Commanders last week for cap reasons.
Allen, 30, has spent the last eight seasons with Washington after being selected 17th overall out of Alabama in the 2017 draft. He has 42 career sacks, 60 total tackles for loss, and over 300 pressures. Allen's best season came in 2021, when he had nine sacks, 67 pressures (which trailed only Aaron Donald among interior defensive linemen) and 30 quarterback hits. Allen also made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording another 7.5 sacks, 16 total TFLs, two forced fumbles, and an interception.
The last two seasons haven't gone quite as well for Allen, whose PFF grades have dipped since '22. He did have 49 pressures in 2023, but he suffered a torn pectoral muscle last season that cost him a big chunk of the season. Allen was initially expected to be out for the year, but he was able to return and had an excellent, seven-pressure game against the Lions in the divisional round. He can still rush the passer at a high level, but he might not be a high-level run defender at this stage of his career.
The Vikings have a clear need at defensive tackle. Harrison Phillips is a good player, but they need more pass-rush production from the interior. Jonathan Bullard doesn't offer anything in that area. Last year, the Vikings added Jerry Tillery and Jihad Ward on cheap one-year deals, and they were mostly just serviceable. Even at 30 years old, Allen would be a major upgrade.
It'll just depend on his asking price. At the right cost, the Vikings would undoubtedly love to add Allen to their roster. He's repped by Minneapolis-based agency IFA, whose other clients include Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham. We'll see if a deal can get done on the opening day of free agency — or if Allen will leave Minnesota without a contract.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.