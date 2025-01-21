Reports: Vikings' Grant Udinski a finalist with Seahawks, interviews with Patriots
Among the Vikings assistant coaches interviewing for jobs elsewhere is 28-year-old quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski, who is considered a "rising star" in the industry and appears to be a finalist for the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks.
According to multiple reports, Udinski is a finalist in Seattle along with Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was a member of Minnesota's offensive staff in 2013 and 2014 and again from 2019 to 2021.
Udinski has also interviewed with the New England Patriots for their open offensive coordinator position. If hired by New England, he would go to work under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
Udinski has spent the last three seasons on Kevin O'Connell's staff after initially being hired as assistant to the head coach/special projects in 2022. He was named assistant quarterbacks coach prior to the 2023 season. This past season, he had "assistant offensive coordinator" added to his title.
Udinski joins quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson as Vikings staffers to receive interview requests from other teams since the start of the offseason.