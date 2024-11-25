Rick Spielman tabbed by Jets to find franchise's next GM, head coach
Rick Spielman, the man who was the Minnesota Vikings vice president of player personnel and eventually general manager between 2006 and 2021, has been tasked with helping the New York Jets find the franchise's next GM and head coach.
Spielman now dabbles as an analyst for The 33rd Team. He has been out of the NFL since the Vikings fired him and head coach Mike Zimmer after the 2021 season, opening the door for current Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
According to Adam Schefter, Spielman and fellow 33rd Team analyst Mike Tannenbaum will lead the search. Tannenbaum has plenty of experience with the New Jersey-based Jets, having worked for the franchise from 1997 to 2012.
Tannenbaum started with the Jets as the director of player contracts and later as the director of player development, assistant general manager and eventually the general manager and senior vice president of football operations.
Spielman led two head coach changes during his time with the Vikings: Leslie Frazier in 2010 and Zimmer in 2014.
Tannenbaum was part of two head coaching hires with the Jets: Eric Mangini in 2006 and Rex Ryan in 2009.
This isn't Spielman's first go-around as a consultant. Last year, he was part of a six-person committee who helped the Washington Commanders select Dan Quinn as head coach and Adam Peters as general manager.