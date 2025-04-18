Russini on Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings: 'I think there's still more to be told'
Almost every reputable reporter in the NFL insider industry seems to be in agreement that the Minnesota Vikings are moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as QB1. But after Aaron Rodgers broke his silence on Thursday, the rumor mill appears to be bubbling again.
While she isn't beating the Rodgers-to-Minnesota drum like she was in March and early April, insider Dianna Russini doesn't seem convinced that Rodgers isn't waiting for the Vikings to come calling.
"He said that he wasn't waiting for Minnesota. Oh, OK. OK, we'll see," Russini said on Scoop City. "I think there's still more to be told. He can say that, but you can say one thing and then you can do another. Let's see what happens in the spring."
However, Russini also thinks retirement is more of an option than she originally thought.
"I think retirement is probably bigger than what we're probably leaning into, based on how he sounded," Russini said.
While explaining that she doesn't "necessarily think [Rodgers] believes the Steelers are a team that can win the Super Bowl," co-host Chase Daniel interrupted, asking her if she thinks it's Vikings or bust for Rodgers.
"Again, I have a hard time imaging he's saying no if [Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is] calling him, going, 'Come be a Minnesota Viking and start for us,'" she answered.
Vikings players report for duty on April 21. That will begin the offseason schedule, which will be the first known in-person look at McCarthy throwing footballs since the end of last season, which he missed after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus.
The offseason schedule features rookie minicamp on one of the two weekends following the April 24-26 draft, followed by organized team activities May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5, and June 16-18. Mandatory minicamp will be held June 10-12.
If Rodgers isn't waiting on the Vikings, then none of this matters. If he is, those could be key dates for the Vikings to reconsider. Remember, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had the opportunity to shut the door on Rodgers publicly, but he didn't do so.
All along, Russini has said the Vikings need to see more from McCarthy this spring. If that's true, the first opportunity to see more could happen at rookie minicamp, when up to five veterans are allowed to join the rookie class.
And oh by the way, if the Vikings sign Rodgers after the draft it won't cost them a comp pick in 2026.
Are the pieces still in place for a Rodgers-to-Minnesota mega story? We'll have to wait and see...