Ryan Kelly's concussions are becoming a major concern for the Vikings
Vikings center Ryan Kelly's concussions are becoming a real concern.
Kelly exited Sunday's game against the Steelers in Ireland and entered the concussion protocol. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The reason that's particularly notable is that it's the second time in three games that Kelly has left with a concussion. He was knocked out the Week 2 game against the Falcons for the same reason, then missed the Week 3 win over the Bengals while still in the protocol. Kelly returned to practice this week, but a second concussion in a 15-day span makes it seem almost certain he'll miss next week's game against the Browns in London.
Even if Kelly is able to return after the Vikings' bye week, his history of concussions probably makes him a shaky bet to stay on the field moving forward. The veteran Kelly had three documented concussions during his career with the Colts, including two in 2023.
After nine seasons in Indianapolis, Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million contract (with $9.25 million guaranteed) with the Vikings this spring.
The Vikings' offensive line just cannot stay on the field so far this season. Four of the five starters have missed time this season:
- LT Christian Darrisaw: Missed Weeks 1 and 2 (knee)
- LG Donovan Jackson: Out in Week 4 and likely 5 as well (wrist)
- C Ryan Kelly: Missed parts of three games with two concussions
- RG Will Fries: No injuries
- RT Brian O'Neill: Left Week 4 game (knee)
The five-man unit that the Vikings invested so heavily in this offseason has yet to play a single snap as a whole. The earliest that might happen would be in Week 7 against the Eagles, but that assumes each of Jackson, Kelly, and O'Neill are ready to go in three weeks' time.
The Vikings are finishing out this game against the Steelers without those three starters. They've got Blake Brandel at left guard, Michael Jurgens at center, and Justin Skule at right tackle. On a related note, Carson Wentz has been six times in three quarters. The Vikings trailed the Steelers 21-6 at the time this story was published.
With 60 percent of the offensive line banged up, the Vikings could be in trouble against the Browns next week in London, as well.