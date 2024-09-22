Sam Darnold is NFL's leader in touchdown passes through three weeks
The biggest question for the Vikings coming into the season was whether quarterback Sam Darnold would be able to revive his career in Minnesota after lackluster stints with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Three weeks in, Darnold is doing more than just reviving his career, he's thriving.
There's the most important stat, of course, which is wins. Darnold has won his first three games in a Vikings uniform, including Sunday's 34-7 victory over the Houston Texans. But then there's the manner of the wins. The wins haven't come with Darnold being a game manger, he's strung together three performances that would place him among the league's top quarterbacks.
Take Sunday for example. Darnold completed 17-of-28 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns. That brought him to eight touchdown passes on the season, a number that leads the whole NFL.
Through three games, Darnold has thrown for 657 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing 68% of his passes, in the process leading the Vikings to a 3-0 record.
Darnold’s 117.3 passer rating is fourth in the league among players who have attempted at least 40 passes. It hasn’t just been a resurgence for Darnold, it’s been pure dominance.
Darnold has been so dominant, in fact, that he’s completely shifted the preseason narrative. It’s shifted so much that the question is no longer whether Darnold can revive his career, the question has become whether he’s an MVP candidate. It’s been a truly incredible sight to behold.
Whether Darnold establishes himself as an MVP-caliber quarterback this season and beyond will remain to be seen. The season still has just barely begun. But Darnold has been everything the Vikings could've asked for and more since they signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.