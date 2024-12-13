Sam Darnold ranked as NFL's best free-agent signing of 2024
After letting Kirk Cousins leave for Atlanta this spring, the Vikings' decision to sign Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal was met with ridicule from many casual NFL fans. At the time, I wrote that it actually made a lot of sense. But I had no idea it was going to work out quite this well. I'm not sure even Kevin O'Connell or Darnold himself saw this coming.
Darnold just won NFC offensive player of the week for a 347-yard, five-touchdown masterclass against Cousins' struggling Falcons. The Vikings are 11-2, and he's already set their single-season franchise record for games with at least a 100 passer rating. He ranks in the top five in numerous quarterback statistical categories during what has been an incredible breakout season.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked Darnold as the best free-agent signing in the NFL this year, ahead of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Here's what writer Bradley Locker had to say:
"When the Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal this offseason, few viewed him as anything more than a temporary starter — a placeholder until J.J. McCarthy would take the reins. Instead, Darnold has finally played like the top-flight quarterback prospect that some never gave up on. Among qualifying quarterbacks, Darnold ranks fifth in PFF passing grade (84.4), sixth in PFF overall grade (86.4), second in big-time throw rate (6.9%) and fifth in wins above replacement (2.50). Darnold’s play is one of the foremost reasons the Vikings sit at 11-2 and as a legitimate contender in a year where many expected a rebuild."
There have been so extremely impactful free-agent additions this year, but it's hard to argue with Darnold topping the list. He's been phenomenal as a leader of one of the best teams in the NFL. As a result, he's set himself up to get a very nice multi-year contract during this upcoming spring.
Also making the list of PFF's top 20 free-agent signings is Jonathan Greenard at No. 8, one spot behind Danielle Hunter, the man he replaced in Minnesota. Greenard has been everything the Vikings could've hoped for — and then some — in his first year under Brian Flores. He leads the team with 10 sacks and is third in the league with 60 pressures.
"After a breakout 2023, Greenard has been arguably even better in 2024 in Minnesota. He has totaled 60 pressures to go along with ten sacks, 32 stops and three forced fumbles. Greenard has also compiled PFF pass-rushing and run-defense grades of at least 72.7, but his high missed tackle rate (27.1%) slots him just below Hunter despite equally impressive campaigns."
Cousins didn't crack the top 20 for understandable reasons. Someone who didn't but probably should've is Andrew Van Ginkel, who has been nearly as impactful as Greenard for the Vikings. His 9 sacks, 15 total TFL, and two pick-sixes are worthy of a spot on the list.
