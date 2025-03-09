Inside The Vikings

Sauce Gardner says Aaron Rodgers could lead all quarterback stats if he joins Vikings

The Jets cornerback made a bolt statement on social media Sunday.

Nolan O'Hara

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, left, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 19, 2023.
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, left, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 19, 2023. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sauce Gardner knows exactly what it's like to compete against Aaron Rodgers.

So if the New York Jets cornerback, who's established himself as one of the best at his position, believes Rodgers can still be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, it's fair to assume the former Green Bay Packers standout has another run left in him. Gardner commented specifically on rumors connecting Rodgers to the Minnesota Vikings, who are considered a "dark horse" to sign the four-time NFL MVP now that it seems likely Sam Darnold's days in Minnesota are nearing an end.

"If (Rodgers) goes to the Vikings, he might be (No. 1) in all QB stats," Gardner posted Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers' time in New York didn't go to expectation — a similar run with the Jets as a certain former Packers quarterback who later signed with the Vikings — as he tore his Achilles in the first game of the season in 2023 and had a down year, by his standards, in 2024, throwing for 3,871 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and completing 63% of his passes.

But there's reason Rodgers potentially signing with the Vikings is intriguing. There's the parallels to Brett Favre, who joined the Vikings after a standout career with the Packers and a poor stint with the Jets; there's the fact that Rodgers hasn't thrown to weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson in quite some time; and Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell tends to get the best out of his quarterbacks, like Darnold last season and Kirk Cousins and others before him.

If Rodgers does indeed have something left in the tank, like Gardner believes he does, he would have all the tools to succeed in Minnesota. There'd just need to be a willingness on both sides to make it happen, and whether that's the case remains to be seen. The legal tampering window for free agents starts Monday, and things will become clearer then.

Published
Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

