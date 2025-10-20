Schefter reveals his 'expectation' for Vikings' starting QB against Chargers
Reports may arise, but there's a chance Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't reveal Minnesota's starting quarterback until gameday Thursday in Los Angeles, where they are 2.5-point underdogs against the Chargers.
Will it be Carson Wentz for a fifth straight game or will J.J. McCarthy return from his ankle injury?
"My understanding is with Carson Wentz and J.J., the Vikings play a short week this week. They have the Chargers this week. I would expect that we get Carson Wentz on Thursday night. I was told there's a chance that J.J. McCarthy would be ready for the week after, at Detroit," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
"Again, I think if Carson Wentz comes back and plays well and they win the game Thursday night, maybe that buys J.J. another week. If not, then I think J.J. could be back as soon as that week at Detroit."
As McAfee said of the Wentz experience, it's both "the greatest and the worst." That's exactly Sunday's experience with Wentz was againt the Eagles, as he morphed from below average to above average in a mistake-filled, 28-22 loss.
Wentz had a long list of gaffes in the first half, including:
- Overthrew Jordan Addison in the end zone by a mile
- Missed Addison on a quick out to the left that might've gone for a TD
- Threw a pick-six to Jalyx Hunt
- Threw a pass backwards and out of bounds for an 8-yard loss
- Threw a wobbly duck for an interception on 2nd-and-27
Still, he came back strong in the second half and helped give the Vikings a chance to win the game despite going 1-for-6 in the red zone while the defense allowed too many big plays to Jalen Hurts and Philly's standout receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
So, again, Wentz on Thursday night in L.A.?
"That's what I would think. That would be my expectation right now," Schefter reiterated.
O'Connell hadn't made up his mind about the quarterback decision as of about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
"First and foremost, I thought (Wentz) competed. Gotta see how he comes out health-wise. He had to use his legs there a couple times. We'll see how he turns over," O'Connell said. "I know Max (Brosmer) was ready to go today and J.J (McCarthy) was the emergency three, but J.J. was able to get some work last week. We'll see how he feels as well. On a short week, we'll put together the best plan we can and that also includes the players available to us."
O'Connell is scheduled to speak to the media at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, and that might be when everyone finds out who Minnesota's starting quarterback will be for an important game against the Chargers.