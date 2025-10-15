'I’m so tired of that damn thing': Vikings star vents about Eagles’ 'tush push'
How many times will the Vikings have to face the "tush push" against the Eagles on Sunday?
"Bruh, honestly, I'm so tired of that damn thing," Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard said when the topic was brought up on the Flag On The Play podcast this week.
"That's not even football. It's rugby at this point," Greenard added.
The controversial play reached a new level of outcry after the Eagles ran the tush push four consecutive plays in their 34-17 loss to the Giants last Thursday night. They wound up scoring a touchdown on the fourth push.
"It's too much," Greenard said. "Four times is crazy."
As annoyed by the play as Greenard is, he understands why the Eagles are using it. They have a monstrous offensive line and Jalen Hurts, who is 225 pounds, at quarterback. The play is damn near unstoppable, and the rules allow them to do run it.
"I mean, shoot, we're going to have to figure it out to stop it, so as much s*** as we're talking about it, we still gotta go out there and stop it," Greenard admitted.
"And teams have stopped it. I can't remember who, but most times if they stop it, Philly messed up. It wasn't like [the defense] had a good get-off. It literally feels almost physically impossible to stop it."
Following their Week 2 win over the Chiefs, the Eagles had a 96.6% success rate when running the tush push on 4th-and-1 since 2022. They've used the tush push seven times since then — three times against the Rams and four times against the Giants.
All three against the Rams resulted in a first down, and the four straight against the Giants went for no gain, a 2-yard first down, no gain, and then a 1-yard touchdown.
The Eagles didn't use the tush push at all against the Buccaneers or Broncos, simply because an opportunity never presented itself. The Vikings might not have to deal with it on Sunday, but they'll certainly need to be ready for it.