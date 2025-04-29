Son of Vikings legend Randy Moss accepts invite to Minnesota's rookie camp
University of Maine wide receiver Montigo Moss, the youngest son of legendary Vikings receiver and Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has accepted his invite to attend Minnesota's rookie minicamp, his agency announced on Tuesday.
Moss, a 6'1" receiver who attended Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, spent the last four years with Maine, who plays at the FCS level. He had the best season of his career in 2024, recording 61 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns.
Because he went undrafted and didn't sign a standard UDFA contract with any team, Moss is certainly a long shot. Most players who attend rookie minicamps on a tryout basis don't even sign an NFL contract. But it's also not impossible. One of the five most productive receivers in Vikings history is Adam Thielen, who began his career as a tryout player.
Randy Moss, the 21st overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft, was the rookie of the year with the Vikings, making five Pro Bowls and three first team All-Pro nods during his seven seasons with Minnesota. He later briefly returned to the Vikings in 2010 after spending time with the Raiders and Patriots. Moss ranks second in league history in receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards.
Randy has eight children, two of which are sons. His oldest son Thaddeus played tight end at LSU and had brief NFL stints with Washington and Cincinnati, though he never appeared in a regular season game. Montigo was born in 2002.