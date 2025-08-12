The best matchups to monitor during Vikings-Patriots joint practices
Saturday's preseason game between the Vikings and Patriots will provide some good competition for the 53-man roster, but the real work will be Wednesday and Thursday when starters and immediate backups battle during joint practices. So what will Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz be glued to as he roams the sidelines at TCO Performance Center? Let's dive into some of the best matchups...
J.J. McCarthy vs. Mike Vrabel's defense
After going against Brian Flores' chaotic defensive scheme through two-plus weeks of training camp, McCarthy will face another tough defense in the Patriots. New England finished 10th in passing yards allowed last season and 23rd against the run while allowing 24.5 points per game. They were solid, but not as good as they'r'e expected to be this season under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
Some believe the Pats could have a top-10 defense thanks to free agent additions Milton Williams (DT), Harold Landry III (OLB), Robert Spillane (ILB) and Carlton Davis III (CB). The newcomers join a stout group that featured breakout cornerback Christian Gonzalez (second team All-Pro) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.
With Justin Jefferson still resting his mild hamstring strain and Rondale Moore suffering what might've been a season-ending knee injury, McCarthy's top receiving targets will be Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, T.J. Hockenson, Lucky Jackson and Tai Felton.
Donovan Jackson vs. Milton Williams, Christian Barmore
Williams was one of the top free agents on the market and he signed a massive contract to leave Philadelphia and join the Patriots. Williams and Barmore, who is recovered from blood clots that ailed him last season, will provide the Vikings' rookie left guard with a great test. If Jackson can hold up against two studs, it'll be a good sign for a Vikings interior that has struggled against elite tackles in recent seasons.
Jonathan Greenard and Dallas Turner vs. Will Campbell
Campbell was the fourth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft and the former LSU star is projected to be a star left tackle for New England. Greenard is one of the best edge rushers in the league, so this will be a chance for a veteran to give a rookie a "welcome to the NFL" moment. While the Vikings know what they're getting from Greenard, who had 12.5 sacks last season, the jury is still out on Turner. A good showing for Turner against Campbell will help inspire confidence ahead of the Sept. 8 season opener in Chicago.
TreVeyon Henderson vs. Vikings rush defense and special teams
The rookie running back returned a kickoff for a touchdown on his first preseason touch last week. He also looked explosive with one carry for 18 yards and three receptions for 12 yards as the Pats put 48 points on the Commanders. Henderson will face a Minnesota defense that is projected to be elite against the run thanks to defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave adding size and skill to the interior of the defensive line, which should pair nicely with terrific edge defenders and good linebackers (Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr.).
Stefon Diggs vs. Minnesota corners
Diggs is second-year quarterback Drake Maye's top option in the receiver room, and it'll be a fun return to Minneosta for the "Minneapolis Miracle" star. Diggs is coming back from a torn ACL and believed to be fully healthy, so he'll provide a good test for Vikings cornerbacks who are fighting for key roles, namely Mekhi Blackmon, Jeff Okudah and Dwight McGlothern.