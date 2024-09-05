Three keys to victory for Vikings against Giants in Week 1
The Vikings kick off their 2024 season with a matchup against the Giants that's about as must-win as Week 1 games get, considering the difficulty of their schedule for the rest of September and October. After beating the Vikings in the playoffs two years ago, the Giants regressed to 6-11 last season and aren't expected to be much better this year. Both teams will view this as a very winnable game to begin what they hope will be a resurgent campaign.
Here are three keys for the Vikings to pull off the road victory on Sunday.
Keep Sam Darnold as clean as possible
The Vikings' success this season all comes down to Darnold's ability to operate Kevin O'Connell's offense efficiently and take care of the football. With J.J. McCarthy out for the year, they have no one else to turn to. His first test will be against a Giants defense that is weak on the back end but imposing up front.
The single biggest X-factor in this game will be the Vikings' ability to block Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the Giants' defensive line. He wrecked the game twice in a three-week span at U.S. Bank Stadium during that 2022 season, combining for 14 pressures. This is a big task for Garrett Bradbury, and the Vikings need to find schematic ways to give their center some help. The spotlight will also be on new left guard Blake Brandel and third-year right guard Ed Ingram.
On the edges, the matchups between Christian Darrisaw and Brian Burns and Brian O'Neill and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be fun to watch. The Vikings really need their offensive line to hold up well in this game, because so much of Darnold's success (or lack thereof) in his career has been influenced by whether or not he's under duress. If he has time in the pocket, he should be able to show off his arm talent and find Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and the Vikings' other weapons. If he frequently has Lawrence in his lap and one of the edge rushers coming around the outside, he could be flustered into some mistakes.
Get the running game going
It would be huge for Darnold if the Vikings can have a balanced offensive attack this season. O'Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips would like nothing more than to get a strong running game going after struggling mightily in that area over the last two years. That's why they were so excited to add former Pro Bowler Aaron Jones in free agency this spring. The hope is that the 29-year-old still has a lot left in the tank and can bring his efficiency and explosiveness over to Minnesota after seven years in Green Bay. Watching him in training camp, you get the feeling Jones could be in line for a big season if he's able to stay healthy.
Last season, the Giants ranked 13th in pass defense DVOA but 29th in run defense. They're susceptible on the ground. Expect to see a lot of Jones and Ty Chandler early in this one as the Vikings attempt to find a rhythm in the run game and open things up for Darnold in play-action. The goal for Minnesota will be to grab the lead and then lean on Jones and Chandler to control the time of possession.
Make Daniel Jones' life miserable
One can only imagine what Brian Flores has been cooking up in recent weeks for the start of his second year as the Vikings' defensive coordinator. Flores' unique scheme — the Vikings' blitzed more than anyone last year while also dropping eight into coverage more than anyone — led to an incredible turnaround and an 11th-place finish in defensive DVOA last season. He's a mad scientist when it comes to his pressure packages and the variety of looks he presents to opposing offenses.
This year, Flores might have the pieces to be even better. Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Dallas Turner are a collective upgrade from Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum at outside linebacker. Blake Cashman is in for Jordan Hicks at inside 'backer. Jerry Tillery adds some pass rush juice at defensive tackle. The cornerback room now has veterans Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin. And that's not to mention key returners Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Camryn Bynum, Byron Murphy Jr., Ivan Pace Jr., and Harrison Phillips, all of whom now have significant experience in this system.
Since he entered the NFL in 2019, Daniel Jones has fumbled 46 times and thrown 40 interceptions in 60 regular season games. He can hurt you with his arm and his legs at times, but he's also prone to make mistakes. Flores and this revamped Vikings defense have a chance to fluster Jones into some bad decisions if they play like they did throughout training camp. Get ready to see controlled chaos from Minnesota when the Giants have the ball.
