Versatile Vikings lineman set to take first NFL snaps at a fourth position
Vikings offensive lineman Blake Brandel has become known for his versatility. It looks like that'll be put to the test like never before on Sunday in London.
Brandel has played three of the five offensive line positions during his six-year NFL career: left tackle, left guard, and right guard. He's in line to add a fourth to his resume this weekend. With the Vikings down their top two centers, Brandel is expected to move into the middle and snap the ball to Carson Wentz against the Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Brandel was a four-year starter at offensive tackle at Oregon State, spending his final three seasons exclusively at left tackle. The Vikings selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he's held a number of different roles in Minnesota, mostly as a valuable backup.
After spending his rookie season on the practice squad, Brandel was used exclusively on special teams and as a sixth offensive lineman in heavy packages in 2021. A year later, he filled in for Christian Darrisaw at left tackle in five games, including three starts. In 2023, he played in three games at right guard. Last year, Brandel finally got his first opportunity to start and played every single game at left guard. He returned to a backup role this season but has already seen time at both left tackle and left guard due to the Vikings' injury woes on the offensive line.
Back in his freshman year of college, Brandel was mostly a right tackle. The one position on the line that he's never played a game at, either in the NFL (even preseason) or college, is center. With Ryan Kelly in concussion protocol and Michael Jurgens dealing with a hamstring injury, that's about to change on Sunday.
Brandel has at least taken a good amount of practice reps at center over the past few years, he told reporters in England on Thursday.
"Never played in a game, no, but I’ve had a lot of practice reps, thankfully, whether that’s scout team or whatever," he said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "It’s just one of those things where I knew there at some point could be a possibility, and we’re here. So I’m excited."
Barring a very quick recovery from Jurgens, Brandel's play at center will be worth watching on Sunday. That's a position that carries different responsibilities than the guard and tackle spots. Centers not only have to block, they also play an important role in setting the protection plan on a given play. And of course, they also have to physically snap the ball at the correct time, whether the quarterback is under center or back in shotgun.
It's good that Brandel has practiced plenty at center, but doing it in a game setting will be a different kind of test — especially against a Browns defensive line that includes Maliek Collins and Mason Graham in the middle.
Listed at 6'6", Brandel will become the Vikings' tallest center since 6'7" Randy Rasmussen in 1988.
With Brandel shifting over from left guard, Vikings undrafted rookie Joe Huber is set to make his NFL debut as the starter at LG. That's another spot to watch.
It'll be interesting to see which offensive linemen the Vikings elevate from their practice squad for additional depth.