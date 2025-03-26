Vikings '30 visit' tracker: Which NFL draft prospects are Minnesota hosting?
With the peak of free agency in the rearview mirror and the 2025 NFL Draft now less than a month away, all 32 teams are fully engaged in draft preparation these days. That includes trips to Pro Days at colleges across the country and hosting up to 30 players for official visits at a team's facility. These '30 visits' provide an opportunity for a team to spend a significant chunk of time with a player and get to know them better than they can in a 15-minute interview at the NFL combine or a quick meeting at the Senior Bowl.
Here's a look at the players the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly hosting for 30 visits this year. It'll be updated as more names emerge in the coming weeks.
Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
- Source: Ryan Fowler
Harmon has long felt like a great fit for the Vikings if he's available with the 24th pick. He had an incredible 2024 season for the Ducks, recording 43 hurries, five sacks, four pass breakups, and 11 total tackles for loss. The Vikings signing Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in free agency doesn't mean Harmon can't still be their pick in the first round. Both of those guys are over 30 years old and on short-term contracts. You can never have too many talented defensive linemen, and regardless, this draft for Minnesota will be about taking the best players available at a wide range of positions.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona
- Source: Justin Melo
Croskey-Merritt had an impressive performance at the Big 12 Pro Day this month, posting a 4.41 40 and a 41.5-inch vertical jump. He played just one game for Arizona last season before being sidelined due to an NCAA eligibility issue stemming from his time at FCS Alabama State. At New Mexico in 2023, Croskey-Merritt racked up 1,262 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Even after re-signing Aaron Jones and trading for Jordan Mason, it wouldn't be surprising if the Vikings selected a running back somewhere on Day 3.
Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
- Source: Smith himself (via Joseph Hoyt)
Another Day 3 running back the Vikings could target is Smith, who brings a slightly different skill set to the table. He began his college career as a wide receiver and kick returner at Miami for three seasons, then switched to running back at SMU last year and put up massive numbers. Smith ran for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding another 327 yards and 4 TDs through the air. He ran a 4.39 at the combine, and his receiving ability would make him a dynamic addition to the Vikings' offense.
Jacob Bayer, C, Arkansas State
- Source: Ryan Fowler
An intriguing small-school offensive line prospect, Bayer turned some heads at the Senior Bowl earlier this year. He was a standout center at FCS Lamar and then at the FBS level with Arkansas State. Bayer is a potential late-round pick with some promising tools.