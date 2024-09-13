Vikings' Aaron Jones plans to start a new 100-yard rushing streak in Week 2
At the two-minute warning in last Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Aaron Jones was sitting on 93 rushing yards. It was garbage time, with the Vikings leading 28-6, but Kevin O'Connell wanted to give his new running back one final attempt to extend the five-game 100-yard streak that he put together to finish his Packers career.
"The players know KOC, because they see Myles (Gaskin) about to run in and then he stops and goes back off the field, and they look at me like 'You must be close to 100, he's gonna let you get 100," Jones said this week. "Sure enough, Sam (Darnold) runs in and he's like 'Hey, you need seven yards to get to 100, coach said you've got one carry.' So I look at the sideline, I'm like 'Thank you!'"
Jones had averaged 7.2 yards on his previous 13 carries, but he could only manage a single yard on his 14th attempt. After that, the Vikings brought in Gaskin to take one last handoff. Nonetheless, Jones appreciated that O'Connell gave him the opportunity to go for it in a lopsided game.
"I really respect Kev for that," the veteran RB said. "He left me in there. It was kind of special to me. ... I didn't get it, but just to have that opportunity, a lot of people wouldn't do that. I'd like to thank coach for that. That was special, and my teammates, they were amped up about trying to get me to 100 as well."
Jones was mostly happy that the Vikings won the game. He had a stellar debut with his new team, piling up 109 yards from scrimmage (94 of them on the ground) and a touchdown on 16 touches. Now he plans to start a new 100-yard rushing streak in Minnesota's home opener this Sunday.
"We'll get it this week and the weeks following," Jones said. "Streaks are meant to be started and ended. This one was five, now I get to start a new one. We have a lot of games the rest of the season. What is it, 16 left? Hopefully I get 16 in a row."
So far, Jones — who signed a one-year deal this spring — has been a perfect fit in Minnesota. He loves his new situation and the Vikings are thrilled to have him. Last season, they only had a running back get to 90 yards or more three times across 17 games.
Jones has played at U.S. Bank Stadium six times as a visitor and has had some huge performances: 120 yards last December, 154 yards in 2019. This will be his first time playing in front of the Vikings' raucous crowd as a member of the home team, and he can't wait.
"SKOL!" Jones said, clapping his hands together above his head. "I'm so ready to hear that, the horn. I've seen it from the other side and let me tell you, it's contagious. When you're on the other sideline, you're trying not to clap, you're trying not to get into it, because you see the whole stadium doing it. I'm really amped to just come out there and play in front of the fans at U.S. Bank here in Minnesota. This has been special for me and the fans here are special, so I'm excited for Sunday."