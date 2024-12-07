Vikings activate Will Reichard from IR, waive John Parker Romo
Will the Thrill is returning to the field this weekend.
Ahead of tomorrow's game against the Falcons, the Vikings have activated kicker Will Reichard from IR and waived John Parker Romo.
In his first NFL season, Reichard has gone 14-16 on field goals and 23-23 on extra points. He missed the previous four games due to a quad injury. Parker Romo went 11-12 on field goals and 7-8 on extra points, while Reichard was sidelined.
Minnesota also activated long snapper Andrew DePaola and OLB Gabriel Murphy has been elevated to the active roster before Sunday's game.
