Vikings injury report: Will Reichard, Josh Oliver full participants to start week
Vikings kicker Will Reichard was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, putting him on track to return this week against the Falcons after a four-game absence. He's been on injured reserve since aggravating a quad injury against the Colts in Week 9.
Earlier on Wednesday, O'Connell said he was hoping to have Reichard back this week "barring any setbacks" in practice. The fact that he practiced in full suggests that if everything goes smoothly over the next couple days, he'll be activated from IR on Saturday and will be Minnesota's kicker on Sunday.
John Parker Romo filled in admirably for the Vikings during Reichard's absence, going 11 for 12 on field goal attempts. He's proven he belongs in the NFL, but there was never any question that the rookie from Alabama would get his job back once he was healthy again.
Long snapper Andrew DePaola is also set to be activated on Saturday and make his return from IR.
Tight end Josh Oliver practiced in full on Wednesday as well. O'Connell said Monday that he expected Oliver to return this week, and that appears to be the case. It'll provide a nice boost to the Vikings' offense to get one of their best blockers — and a sneakily solid pass-catcher — back this week after he had missed the last two games. Oliver ranks fifth on the Vikings' roster in receptions this season, sixth in yardage, and fourth in touchdown catches.
Stephon Gilmore, as expected, did not practice. He seems likely to miss at least one game with his hamstring injury, which would mean more action for Fabian Moreau.
Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman were among four players listed as limited, but there's likely no reason to be worried about their statuses for Sunday.
Here's the full injury report from Wednesday: