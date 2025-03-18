Vikings add depth at wide receiver, special teams with ex-Jaguar Tim Jones
The Vikings have agreed to terms with former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones, the team announced Tuesday.
This is a depth addition that gives Minnesota a veteran player with some NFL experience on both offense and special teams. Jones spent the last four years with the Jaguars after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2021. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad, then appeared in all 53 of Jacksonville's games over the past three seasons (playoffs included), playing 657 snaps at receiver and 668 snaps on special teams.
Jones is a 6'1", 200-pound wideout who has 17 career receptions for 154 yards. He's run a route on only around half of his career offensive snaps, often being used by the Jaguars as a run blocker. On special teams, his 299 snaps last season were third among Jacksonville players.
The Vikings needed some veteran depth at receiver after losing Trent Sherfield to the Broncos in free agency. Jones can also help replace Sherfield on special teams, where the Vikings added standouts Tavierre Thomas and Eric Wilson last week.
This certainly isn't a move that would stop the Vikings from signing Rondale Moore, who they hosted on a free agent visit last Friday. Moore and Jones are technically both wide receivers, but they're very different players. Moore visited the Bears on Monday and seems to be weighing his options at the moment.
Here's what the Vikings' wide receiver depth chart currently looks like:
- Justin Jefferson
- Jordan Addison
- Jalen Nailor
- Tim Jones
- Lucky Jackson
- Thayer Thomas
- Jeshaun Jones
They'll undoubtedly continue adding to that room; Tim Jones seems highly unlikely to enter training camp as the team's No. 4 wide receiver. His special teams experience gives him a path to a 53-man roster spot, but it would likely be as the WR5 or WR6. Jones hasn't been a significant weapon in an offense since he caught 73 passes for 902 yards as a junior at Southern Miss in 2019.
