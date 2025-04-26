Vikings add Georgia DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins in fifth round of 2025 draft
The Vikings selected Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins with the first pick in the fifth round (No. 139 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday.
Ingram-Dawkins is a versatile, explosive athlete at 6'5", 276 pounds. He played more on the edge during his college career, but brings inside-outside flexibility to Minnesota's defensive front. He shined in the 40-yard dash, agility drills, and jumps at the combine.
Ingram-Dawkins' college statistics don't jump off the page. He had his most productive season last year as a senior with three sacks, eight total tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. But this pick is about upside. His athleticism jumps off the tape in flashes, and he turns 22 years old this summer. The Vikings clearly believe he has untapped potential that their coaches can help bring out at the NFL level.
A South Carolina native, Ingram-Dawkins spent four years at Georgia and was a late-developing NFL draft prospect. After dealing with a foot injury in 2023, he finally earned a starting role as a senior and used his impressive physical tools to become an important part of the Bulldogs' defense. He brings quickness, bend, and some power to the table.
Ingram-Dawkins is one of those guys who gets labeled as a "tweener" without a clear home at either edge rusher or defensive tackle, but Brian Flores feels like the type of coordinator who might be able to help him succeed. The Vikings hosted him on a top-30 visit before the draft.
Here's what Dane Brugler of The Athletic had to say about Ingram-Dawkins:
"Although his pass-rush instincts are still developing, Ingram-Dawkins (who is naturally left-handed) plays with first-step burst and agility to attack the pocket from different angles (4.34-second short shuttle was third best among all D-line and edge prospects at the NFL combine). In the run game, he can stack blocks with his hands to defend multiple gaps, but he isn't a technician and his struggles as a tackler must be addressed. Overall, Ingram-Dawkins doesn't have a strong body of work, but if you grade to the flashes and trust the size and athletic traits, it is easy to be excited about his pro potential. He ofers inside-outside versatility — some NFL teams view him as more of an edge presence; others want his explosiveness over the B-gap."
After picking Ingram-Dawkins, the Vikings traded pick 142 to the Seahawks for QB Sam Howell and pick 172, which is currently set to be their final pick of the draft.
Vikings' 2025 draft class (for now)
Round 1, Pick 24: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
Round 3, Pick 102: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
Round 5, Pick 139: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
Round 5, Pick 172