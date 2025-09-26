Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel ruled out for Steelers showdown with neck injury
Andrew Van Ginkel has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game in Dublin between the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Van Ginkel hasn't practiced this week due to a neck injury. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but he showed up on Minnesota's first injury report on Wednesday after playing in Minnesota's 48-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
He also missed Minnesota's Week 2 game against Atlanta with a concussion that he suffered in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
Without Van Ginkel, the Vikings will give more snaps to Dallas Turner, who has looked explosive in his second year in the league after Minnesota traded up to draft him 17th overall last year.
Also ruled out, as expected, are left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist surgery) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy (sprained ankle). Both were ruled out earlier this week by the Vikings, meaning Blake Brandel will get the start at left guard while Carson Wentz makes his second straight start at quarterback.
Steelers injuries to monitor
The Steelers have already ruled out starting linebacker Alex Highsmith. He didn't make the trip to Ireland. That leaves two key players on Pittsburgh's depth chart up in the air: safety DeShon Elliott, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and running Jaylen Warren.
Eliott and Porter were at practice on Friday, but Pittsburgh hasn't yet released it's official injury report.
We'll update the injury report as soon as the Steelers unveil it.