Vikings assistant QB coach Grant Udinski gets coordinator interview request
Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski has received an interview request from the Seattle Seahawks for their vacant offensive coordinator job, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Udinski, who is just 28 years old, appears to be destined for big things in the coaching world. He's spent the last three seasons on Kevin O'Connell's staff after initially being hired as assistant to the head coach/special projects in 2022. He was named assistant QBs coach prior to the 2023 season. This past year, he had "assistant offensive coordinator" added to his title.
Before joining the Vikings, Udinski got his NFL start on Matt Rhule's Carolina Panthers staff from 2020-21. He played college football at Davidson and Towson and then spent one year as a grad assistant for Rhule at Baylor.
O'Connell speaks very highly of Udinski, who worked closely this year with Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy, and the rest of the Vikings' quarterbacks alongside primary QB coach Josh McCown, in addition to being heavily involved in meetings with the entire offensive staff. Last year, Udinski helped get Josh Dobbs ready to play when he was acquired via trade after Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury.
This feature story on Udinski — "the most interesting man on the Vikings coaching staff" — from The Star Tribune's Ben Goessling is worth reading. It details what makes him a rising star as a coach and what makes him a fascinating human being away from football. Here's an excerpt:
Udinski recalls plays with such specificity, McCarthy is convinced he must have a photographic memory. McCown watches Udinski lead a presentation to the team’s quarterbacks and sees a young O’Connell.
“It reminds me a ton of Kevin, when I had him as a quarterbacks coach [in 2015 with the Browns],” said McCown, a former NFL quarterback. “You could tell immediately, with his presence and intellect, he was going to be a really good coach. That’s definitely what I can feel from Grant.”
O’Connell came up with a cadre of fast-tracked coaches under Sean McVay in Los Angeles. He thinks within a few years, Udinski could be an offensive coordinator or even a head coach. “It would not surprise me if he’s on a pretty skyrocketed timeline,” O’Connell said. He jokes with Udinski, “When I’m working for you years from now, please go easy on me, no matter how I treat you right now.”
Landing an offensive coordinator interview request at just 28 years old says a lot about Udinski's future and what he's already accomplished in the NFL. The Vikings probably hope he sticks around in Minnesota for a while longer.
Udinski joins McCown, defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and SVP of player personnel Ryan Grigson as Vikings staffers to receive interview requests from other teams since the start of the offseason.
