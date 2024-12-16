Vikings-Bears inactives: D'Andre Swift in, Stephon Gilmore out
Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is officially out for tonight's game against the Bears. Chicago running back D'Andre Swift is active after being questionable with a groin issue.
It's the second consecutive absence for Gilmore, who got hurt two weeks ago against the Cardinals. The 34-year-old will look to step back into the starting lineup this Sunday against the Seahawks. In the meantime, Fabian Moreau will retain his role as the Vikings' No. 3 corner behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin. Rookie Dwight McGlothern is next in line for playing time.
Here's the Vikings' full inactive list:
* CB Stephon Gilmore
* OT Walter Rouse
* OL Dan Feeney
* DT Levi Drake Rodriguez
With Smith playing, the Bears will have almost their full complement of weapons available. They will be without No. 2 RB Roschon Johnson, which means Travis Homer or Darrynton Evans could be in line for snaps. Notably, they won't have starting left tackle Braxton Jones, who was ruled out with a concussion. It'll be third-round rookie Kiran Amegadjie making his first career start at LT, which is a storyline to watch when the Bears have the ball.
The Bears' full inactive list:
* RB Roschon Johnson
* LT Braxton Jones
* DT Gervon Dexter Sr.
* OL Ryan Bates
* LB Noah Sewell
* DB Ameer Speed
Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
