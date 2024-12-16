Inside The Vikings

Vikings-Bears inactives: D'Andre Swift in, Stephon Gilmore out

The Vikings will be down a starting cornerback for the second straight game.

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) stiff arms Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is officially out for tonight's game against the Bears. Chicago running back D'Andre Swift is active after being questionable with a groin issue.

It's the second consecutive absence for Gilmore, who got hurt two weeks ago against the Cardinals. The 34-year-old will look to step back into the starting lineup this Sunday against the Seahawks. In the meantime, Fabian Moreau will retain his role as the Vikings' No. 3 corner behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin. Rookie Dwight McGlothern is next in line for playing time.

Here's the Vikings' full inactive list:

* CB Stephon Gilmore
* OT Walter Rouse
* OL Dan Feeney
* DT Levi Drake Rodriguez

With Smith playing, the Bears will have almost their full complement of weapons available. They will be without No. 2 RB Roschon Johnson, which means Travis Homer or Darrynton Evans could be in line for snaps. Notably, they won't have starting left tackle Braxton Jones, who was ruled out with a concussion. It'll be third-round rookie Kiran Amegadjie making his first career start at LT, which is a storyline to watch when the Bears have the ball.

The Bears' full inactive list:


* RB Roschon Johnson
* LT Braxton Jones
* DT Gervon Dexter Sr.
* OL Ryan Bates
* LB Noah Sewell
* DB Ameer Speed

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

