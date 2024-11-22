Vikings-Bears Week 12 predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
After three straight victories against subpar AFC South opponents, the Minnesota Vikings are back to NFC North action when they visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday for a noon kickoff at Soldier Field in the Windy City.
The Vikings, of course, enter Sunday's game with a stellar 8-2 record and sit at second place in the division standings. The Bears, meanwhile, are on a different trajectory at 4-6 — last in the division — having lost their last four games. The Vikings lead the all-time series between the division rivals 68-58-2 and will be looking to add another win to their total.
Can the Vikings further extend their series lead, win their fourth game in a row and hand the Bears their fifth straight loss? Most of our staff thinks so. Here are our picks for Sunday's showdown between the NFC North rivals:
Will Ragatz: Bears 20, Vikings 17
I know the Vikings have won four in a row at Soldier Field, but it’s hard to shake the memory of that venue being such a tough place for them to win prior to 2020. And that’s not the only reason why I don’t have a great feeling about this game. Caleb Williams is coming off a strong outing under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, while the Vikings’ defense has been susceptible to giving up some chunks in the passing game. The Bears have also been very good at generating takeaways, which has been an issue for Sam Darnold. With the Vikings on a three-game winning streak and the Bears on a four-game losing streak, it just feels like something might give here, so I’m picking a loss for the first time all year. I’d like to be wrong.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 27, Bears 8
I think we all have to pause for a moment and take a 30,000-foot view of the Bears. When you get in close you see a shiny new quarterback with big-time potential in Williams, but when you zoom out you see a franchise in disarray. The head coach doesn't seem to have the support of his players, and the Bears' four victories came against the banged-up Los Angeles Rams the woeful Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Maybe the Bears just aren't good? That's what I'm thinking. Make it five straight wins at Soldier Field for Minnesota.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 23, Bears 17
Williams, the Bears' rookie quarterback, indicated this week that he knows what's in store for him on Sunday: lots of blitzing from Brian Flores' defense. While the Vikings have had a propensity to give up big plays, only two quarterbacks this season have truly been able to expose the heavy blitzing: Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. Williams is a promising young quarterback, and the early returns under new play caller Brown were pretty good last week, but he's not Goff or Stafford, and more experience quarterbacks than him have appeared baffled by Flores' schemes. The Vikings have struggled with turnovers offensively, which is a concern in a game like this, but they've won three straight and the Bears have lost four straight. The defense has proven it time and again, and that unit will power another win on Sunday.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 24, Bears 7
The Bears are floundering with everyone seemingly knowing that coach Matt Eberflus is on borrowed time. With a run game that is stuck in the mud, Minnesota will have to rely on Darnold, which could lead to some nervy moments. The Vikings' electric defense will prove too much for Williams though, and Minnesota will extend its win streak to four games.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 28, Bears 17
The Bears and Vikings are two teams trending in very different directions. Chicago is carrying a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota is carrying a three-game winning streak into Sunday's matchup. I full expect this to be a tightly-contested game, and the Bears should give the Vikings all they can handle, but I will favor the veteran defensive coordinator in Flores against the rookie quarterback in Williams, and I think the Vikings pull away late with a few more big plays.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
- Will: 8-2
- Joe: 8-2
- Nolan: 6-4
- Jonathan: 6-4
- Tony: 4-6