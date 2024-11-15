Vikings-Titans Week 11 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
For the second consecutive week, the Vikings are headed on the road to take on a 2-7 team from the AFC South. After narrowly escaping Jacksonville with a turnover-filled win last weekend, Kevin O'Connell's team will look to get back into the end zone on Sunday in Nashville. The Jaguars actually have a pretty good defense, but quarterback Will Levis is prone to mistakes and their special teams unit has been horrendous. That's how you end up with a -83 point differential despite leading the NFL in yards allowed per game.
Will the Vikings win their third game in a row and improve to 8-2? Our staff certaintly thinks so. Here's what we've got for score predictions this weekend.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 20, Titans 13
Part of me feels like the Vikings are due to put together their first dominant four-quarter performance since Week 3 against the Texans. But while a blowout is certainly possible, the Titans' stout defensive line and Sam Darnold's recent turnover woes give me pause. I do think Brian Flores' defense will have another big day with numerous sacks and turnovers against Will Levis and a poor Tennessee offense. On the other side of the ball, though, I'm not sure it'll be as easy for Minnesota to move the ball up and down the field as it was last week. I'll take the Vikings to win in somewhat ugly fashion again.
Vikings-Titans preview: Three numbers to know about Tennessee
Joe Nelson: Vikings 34, Titans 13
The Titans are one of the worst teams in football in almost every key metric from Pro Football Focus. When they play good teams, they get destroyed. Just ask the Packers, Lions and Bills, who beat the Titans by a combined score of 116-34. The Vikings are in that upper echelon when Sam Darnold isn't turning the ball over in the red zone. We should expected a more poised Darnold on Sunday, and therefore a Vikings blowout.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 24, Titans 14
The Vikings defense held the Jacksonville Jaguars to just seven points and forced three turnovers out of Mac Jones in last week's win. Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis won't have much better luck on Sunday against Brian Flores' group, which currently ranks first in takeaways and third in points allowed per game. Sam Darnold has been turnover-prone himself, but that unit can cover up his mistakes against an inferior opponent in the Titans.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 30, Titans 3
The Vikings should have blown the doors off the Jaguars last week. The Titans are an arguably worse team than Jacksonville, so the prediction for a blowout continues this week. Will Levis will return to gifting the opposing defense the ball. Sam Darnold will cut the interceptions in the red zone. Minnesota completes an undefeated tour through the AFC South on Sunday with a demolition of the Titans.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 31, Titans 13
On paper, this looks like one of the easiest games remaining on the Vikings’ schedule. The Titans have struggled to generate any consistent offense, failing to surpass 20 points in all but one game this season. I think the we see a get-right game from Sam Darnold and Minnesota comfortably wins on the road.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
Will: 7-2
Joe: 7-2
Nolan: 5-4
Jonathan: 5-4
Tony: 3-6