Vikings' Brian O'Neill leaves MNF game vs. Bears with knee injury
Vikings star right tackle Brian O'Neill left Monday night's game against the Bears with a knee injury in the first half. He's officially been listed as questionable to return.
Update: O'Neill is now back in the game with a brace on his knee.
O'Neill seemed to get hit in the legs while blocking during the first quarter. He was down for a minute or two and looked to be in real pain as members of the training staff ran out to check on him. But he was able to walk off the field under his own power, and after being looked at in the blue medical tent, he returned to the game on the Vikings' next series.
However, after playing for a while, O'Neill left the field again in the second quarter. He clearly wasn't feeling great. He went into the locker room for further evaluation at halftime and was announced as questionable to return as the third quarter began.
In O'Neill's absence, David Quessenberry is playing right tackle. The Vikings are currently without both of their excellent tackles, as Christian Darrisaw is out for the year. Cam Robinson has been very solid as Darrisaw's replacement, but he committed three penalties in the first half against the Bears.
Drafted in the second round in 2018, O'Neill is a Vikings captain and one of their most important players. The 2021 Pro Bowler is having the best pass-blocking season of his career, according to Pro Football Focus.
