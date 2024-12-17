Vikings vs. Bears live score updates: Monday Night Football Week 15
The stage is set for the "Winter Whiteout" game at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Vikings and Bears. The home team is debuting brand new all-white uniforms and helmets in a nationally-televised primetime spot — and looking to move into a tie with the Lions atop the NFC North.
With Detroit losing to the Bills on Sunday, the Vikings now control their own destiny in the division race. But if they lose tonight, that opportunity will have been squandered, and they'll go back to needing help from the Lions' opponents.
This is a situation where the Vikings simply need to take care of business as seven-point favorites on their home field. They've won six in a row and are facing a Bears team that has lost seven in a row. A loss would be a major letdown for a team who has been cruising lately. But this is the NFL, so they'll need to show up and play well to get the job done.
The Vikings' offense has been on fire lately, led by Sam Darnold, who is coming off winning NFC offensive player of the week for his five-touchdown gem against the Falcons. He'll look to keep rolling in this one by leaning on Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson, and the rest of his weapons.
Defensively, the Vikings will be hoping to play better than they did three weeks ago in the first meeting between these two teams. Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards — the second-highest total of his rookie season thus far — and a pair of touchdowns in that game, which went into overtime after the Vikings collapsed late in regulation. It'll be interesting to see what kind of adjustments Brian Flores has in store for the Bears.
Inactive lists can be found here. Follow along below for live updates throughout the night.
Live updates
First quarter
Vikings 3, Bears 0
12:04 — The Vikings go nowhere on offense after the turnover on downs but get a 52-yard field goal from Will Reichard to take an early 3-0 lead.
12:57 — The Bears, who don't have much to lose, just went for it on 4th and 1 from their own 39 to start this game. They didn't get it. Greenard and Tillery in on the stop for the Vikings.