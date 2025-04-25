Vikings Day 2 NFL draft live blog: Updates, rumors, possible targets
Round one of the 2025 NFL draft is in the books, and the Vikings came away with Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson, a player they think can be the final piece to complete their offensive line.
But there's plenty more work to be done. The second and third rounds are about to get underway on Friday night, with the Browns on the clock with the No. 33 overall pick at 6 p.m. central time.
After 32 selections were made on Thursday, another 70 picks will take place tonight. The Vikings have one of the final picks of the night at No. 97 overall, which is the compensatory selection they received for Kirk Cousins' departure in free agency last offseason. So unless they trade up, they're going to be waiting around for a while, watching good players come off the board.
The idea of Minnesota trading up shouldn't be completely ruled out, even if it may not be super likely. The Vikings currently have just two other picks in this year's draft (139 and 187), but they should have a more standard allotment of picks in the 2026 draft, including multiple comp picks. That could theoretically make GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah comfortable dealing 2026 draft capital (perhaps packaged with 97) to make an aggressive move up, depending on how the board unfolds.
But even if the Vikings do simply wait until their pick comes up at 97, they should be able to get a quality prospect in that range. They took CB Mekhi Blackmon at 102 a couple years ago.
After going offensive line in the first round, the three position groups that stand out as obvious options for the Vikings at 97 are defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety. Others, such as wide receiver and running back, could certainly be in the mix as well.
Follow along below for live Vikings-centric updates throughout Friday night. We'll track notable picks around the league, any rumors that might come up, and what it all means as Minnesota's selection approaches.
Day 2 Vikings draft live updates
6:23 p.m. — The Browns, with their second pick of the night, took Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, notably over his teammate TreVeyon Henderson.
6:17 p.m. — After the Texans took Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins at 34, the Seahawks traded up to the Titans' pick at 35 and took South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori. He was a popular pick for the Vikings in some first-round mocks.
6:10 p.m. — The Browns get things started by taking UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger at 33. And away we go!