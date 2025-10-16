Vikings defensive star added to Thursday's injury report pre-Eagles
The Vikings' Thursday injury report only has a couple changes from the Wednesday iteration, but they're notable ones as the team continues preparations for the Eagles.
Star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, the Vikings' best defensive player, was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring. That's one to watch, especially with no guarantees that fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returns this week.
The only other real change is that left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) was upgraded to full participation on Thursday. That puts him on track to make his return this week after missing the last two games, as long as he can avoid any sort of setback.
It would be a massive blow to the Vikings' defense if Greenard can't play. He may only have one sack this season, but his 24 pressures (per PFF) are 11 more than any other Minnesota player. He also has four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Last season, Greenard easily led the Vikings with 80 pressures in the regular season, a mark that only Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson topped. He had 12 sacks, 18 total TFL, and four forced fumbles in a Pro Bowl season.
We'll see what kind of game designation Greenard receives on Friday. It's encouraging that he wasn't a DNP on Thursday, and he feels like the type of player who will be hard to keep off the field even if he isn't 100 percent. It's something to keep an eye on.
Jackson's return to the Vikings' offensive line at left guard means they'll have at least three starters out there, with Christian Darrisaw — who had a rest day on Thursday — at left tackle and Will Fries at right guard. Right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) was limited for the second straight day. With Ryan Kelly on IR, the Vikings have a decision to make between Blake Brandel and Michael Jurgens at center.
Van Ginkel (neck), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip), and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) were also limited again. It's looking more and more like Carson Wentz will get the start at quarterback against his former team on Sunday. We should find out for sure, one way or another, on Friday.
For the Eagles, No. 1 cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) went from limited to full participation, putting him on track to play. Star defensive tackle Jalen Carter (heel) went from full to limited but still seems likely to make his return.