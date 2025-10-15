Five players limited, but no DNPs on Vikings' Wednesday injury report
The Vikings are getting healthier. They were quite banged up on the injury front heading into their bye week, but things are looking up a bit as they prepare to take on the Eagles on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In their first injury report of the week, following Wednesday's practice, five players were listed as limited participants and four players — including three who missed last week's game — were listed as full participants. Everyone on the active roster practiced in some fashion; there isn't a single DNP on the report.
These were the full participants:
- QB Carson Wentz (shoulder)
- LB Blake Cashman (hamstring)
- OL Michael Jurgens (hamstring)
- OLB Tyler Batty (knee)
Wentz said Wednesday that he's feeling good and can play through the injury to his non-throwing shoulder. It remains to be seen whether he'll make a fourth consecutive start at quarterback on Sunday, but it's looking like that might be the case.
Cashman and Batty are both on IR, so they'd need to be activated on Saturday in order to play. Cashman practicing in full feels like a good sign that he's going to return to action this weekend, which would provide a big boost to the Vikings' defense. Batty is a rookie who could make his NFL debut if he's active.
Jurgens appears to be healthy, but if left guard Donovan Jackson is back, it'll be an interesting decision for the Vikings' coaching staff regarding who to start at center between Jurgens and Blake Brandel, who filled in nicely at that spot in London.
These were the limited participants:
- QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle)
- RT Brian O'Neill (knee)
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck)
- LG Donovan Jackson (wrist)
- DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip)
McCarthy said on Wednesday that his ankle isn't at 100 percent yet, but he's hoping to get there as quickly as possible.
It would be huge for the Vikings to get any or all of O'Neill, Van Ginkel, and Jackson back this week. O'Neill missed the Browns game with an MCL sprain. If he can't go, Justin Skule would make another start at right tackle. Van Ginkel has been dealing with a concerning neck injury, so it's encouraging to see him back at practice on Wednesday. He's a huge part of the Vikings' defense who has only played a handful of snaps since Week 1. Jackson has missed the last two games after undergoing wrist surgery, but he's getting close to a return.
Ingram-Dawkins, the Vikings' fifth-round pick this year, has earned a rotational role and recorded his first career sack before the bye.
For the Eagles, star DT Jalen Carter (heel) was a full participant on Wednesday and is set to return to action. CB Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) and G Landon Dickerson (ankle) were limited and will be worth watching over the rest of the week.