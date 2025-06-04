Vikings DT compares J.J. McCarthy to Josh Allen as an emerging leader
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, the same year they made Josh Allen the seventh overall pick. He watched up close as Allen grew from being a struggling rookie quarterback to finishing second in MVP voting in just his third season.
So when Phillips brings up Allen's name when talking about J.J. McCarthy, that means something. Now heading into his fourth season in Minnesota, Phillips was asked after Monday's OTA practice about what he's seen from McCarthy, last year's tenth overall pick who overcame a knee injury and is set to be the Vikings' starting quarterback this season.
"I've commented before about (how) he came to me the week after his injury to try to learn more about the defense," Phillips said. "Asking those great questions. He's really stepped up in the personal power role (this year). In the locker room, I'm constantly seeing him go up to new guys, to new players, dapping each other up, sitting on the couches and just having conversation. Where last year it was off to rehab, off to meetings. He understands that we have to build a family here and that you can't have unique results without unique relationships.
"And then man, he's got some confidence. And he reminds me of Josh Allen when I was with him in Buffalo, coming into his own and understanding the power that he has to lead this organization, and he's doing a fantastic job doing that."
To be clear, that's not Phillips comparing McCarthy to Allen — who won his first MVP award last year after three previous top-five finishes — as a quarterback. The comparison was about his growth as a leader, his energy in the locker room, and how he's grabbing control of the opportunity to be the Vikings' franchise guy. Nonetheless, it's high praise.
McCarthy still has to go out and prove himself on the field, starting this fall. But it's certainly a good sign that all of his coaches and teammates speak about him the way that they do. That includes Justin Jefferson this week, and an array of different veteran teammates earlier this spring. Everyone who's around him seems to believe that McCarthy is going to be successful in this role.
Phillips' entire press conference is worth a watch, as he showed all kinds of enthusiasm for this Vikings season.