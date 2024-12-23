Vikings expect to get Ivan Pace Jr., Harrison Smith back against Packers
Reinforcements appear to be on the way for the Vikings' defense ahead of this week's huge game against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota is expecting to get back linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and safety Harrison Smith from injury absences this week. Pace has spent the last four games on IR with a hamstring injury, but his window is being opened and he'll practice this week. It sounds like he's got a solid chance to play if he feels good in practice.
"Coming off of a hamstring, you never quite know, so I don't want to be absolute, but the plan is, as of right now, to open his window, get him some work, and then hopefully have him available," Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.
Pace has 59 tackles, six for loss, three sacks, and a fumble return touchdown in nine games this season. The second-year linebacker is a ball of fire who shines as a downhill run defender and blitzer. He's a great complement to Blake Cashman, who can also blitz effectively and is perhaps at his best when dropping into coverage.
"We talk a lot about play style," O'Connell said. "Ivan is the poster guy for that because he tackles, he flies around. When he blitzes, he's as impactful as anybody. When you can get him and Cash out there at the same time, they both can play to their strengths. ... That's when we're at our best."
Smith was held out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a foot injury. It was his first absence since 2022. After being a true game-time decision this past week, he's expected to play against the Packers.
"He should be able to progress through the week and be available for us," O'Connell said.
Bobby McCain and Theo Jackson filled in admirably for Smith in Seattle. McCain played most of the snaps, while Jackson sealed the deal with an interception. Those two are a good example of the depth that has served the Vikings well this season.
In other injury news, defensive tackle Jalen Redmond is "doing well" in the concussion protocol after missing Sunday's game. He might be able to clear that protocol this week and return to action. No. 4 cornerback Fabian Moreau has a hip injury and seems to be a bit more week-to-week than day-to-day.
