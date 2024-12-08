Vikings-Falcons inactives: Gilmore, Pat Jones II out for Minnesota
In addition to cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was ruled out on Friday, outside linebacker Pat Jones II is officially inactive for the Vikings today. He's out with a knee injury.
Jones is third on Minnesota's roster in sacks (7) and total tackles for loss (9). He's appeared in every game this season as a key rotational OLB, playing a total of 404 defensive snaps. Jones' absence against the Falcons could lead to more playing time for rookie Dallas Turner, who might now be third on the depth chart behind starters Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. Fellow rookie OLB Gabriel Murphy was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and could perhaps see the field on defense in his NFL debut.
These are the Vikings' inactives: CB Stephon Gilmore, OLB Pat Jones II, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, OL Dan Feeney, and OL Walter Rouse.
K Will Reichard and LS Andrew DePaola are off of injured reserve and active today. Also active are Van Ginkel, DT Harrison Phillips, and RG Dalton Risner, who were listed as questionable on Friday. Ed Ingram is active and will back up Risner.
With no Gilmore, it'll be Fabian Moreau as the No. 3 cornerback behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin. The only other active corner is rookie Dwight McGlothern, who will be making his NFL debut.
For the Falcons, starting CB Mike Hughes is active despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT at U.S. Bank Stadium, televised on FOX.
