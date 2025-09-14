Inside The Vikings

Vikings-Falcons inactives: Harrison Smith officially ruled out for SNF

The Vikings will be without three key defensive players on Sunday night against the Falcons.

Will Ragatz

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner (89) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) defends during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner (89) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) defends during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Vikings safety Harrison Smith (illness) is officially inactive for Sunday night's game against the Falcons. His season debut in his 14th year in the NFL will wait until at least Week 3.

Smith missed a big chunk of time in training camp due to a personal health issue. He's been back at practice for the past couple weeks but is still ramping up as he prepares to return to the field. NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported late on Saturday night that "it would not be a surprise if (Minnesota) waits another week to put (Smith) out there for his debut."

Without Smith, the Vikings will again turn to third-year player Jay Ward as their third safety alongside Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson. In Week 1, Metellus and Jackson played all 67 defensive snaps, with Ward seeing 25. The Vikings will miss Smith's wealth of experience, communication role in the secondary, and playmaking ability, but they're confident in guys like Jackson and Ward.

Brian Flores' defense will also be without OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Blake Cashman, and CB Jeff Okudah. Van Ginkel and Okudah are in the concussion protocol, and Cashman will miss at least four games while on IR with a hamstring injury.

That means bigger roles for Dallas Turner and others at OLB, Eric Wilson at LB, and either Dwight McGlothern or Fabian Moreau at CB.

Here's the Vikings' full inactive list:

  • S Harrison Smith
  • LT Christian Darrisaw
  • OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
  • CB Jeff Okudah
  • OL Joe Huber
  • LB Austin Keys
  • QB Max Brosmer (emergency No. 3 QB)

Everyone on that list except for Huber and Brosmer is dealing with an injury. Moreau and OLB Gabriel Murphy were elevated from the Vikings' practice squad and are active.

Here's the Falcons list:

Former Vikings kicker Parker Romo will kick against his old team.

It's a 7:20 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

