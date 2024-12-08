Vikings fans boo Falcons' Kirk Cousins in his return to Minnesota
Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium greeted Kirk Cousins with a chorus of boos ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. It's the first time Cousins — who spent six years as Minnesota's starting quarterback — has been back as a visitor since departing this past offseason.
Cousins and the Falcons were booed as the massive video boards showed them walking onto the field before the game (though the fans boo the opposing team in that situation every week). Then, as Atlanta's offense walked onto the field after the opening kickoff and Cousins was announced as their starting quarterback, it was mostly loud boos from the raucous home crowd in Minneapolis — mixed in with a few fans standing and clapping for their old QB.
There was some uncertainty about what the crowd's response would be to seeing Cousins in a different uniform for the first time, and the answer was pretty clear. Even if Vikings fans still have some love for Cousins for what he did during his six seasons here, most of them weren't showing it on Sunday. They're happy with Sam Darnold these days and hoping to stick it to Kirk and the Falcons.
The Vikings did not do any sort of video tribute for Cousins before the game.
Follow along with live updates from today's game here.
