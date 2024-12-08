Vikings vs. Falcons live score updates: NFL regular season Week 14
For the first time in his career, Kirk Cousins is playing at U.S. Bank Stadium as a member of the visiting team. The veteran quarterback, who spent six seasons as the Vikings' starter, is back in Minneapolis with the Falcons (6-6) today. He'll be looking to bounce back from a four-interception game last week and play well against his old team. The Vikings (10-2) are hoping to defend their home field and stretch their winning streak to six games.
It'll be an emotional day for Cousins, but he's gone through this before when he returned to Washington with the Vikings. His focus is on getting a big win for an Atlanta team that sits atop the NFC South by virtue of a tiebreaker with the Buccaneers. Cousins faces a tough test, though, against a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in interceptions and ranks near the top of the league in numerous other metrics. Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Byron Murphy Jr. are among those having Pro Bowl seasons for coordinator Brian Flores.
The Vikings' new quarterback, Sam Darnold, has been thriving lately. He's gone three straight games without an interception and has led consecutive game-winning drives against the Cardinals and Bears. Darnold is seventh in the NFL in passer rating (Cousins is 19th) and fifth in passing touchdowns. He'll look to have another strong outing against a Falcons defense that has some big names but hasn't played very well this year. As always, Darnold will lean on a talented group of weapons led by Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison.
Injury-wise, the Vikings will be without CB Stephon Gilmore and OLB Pat Jones II. Next up, on paper, are Fabian Moreau and Dallas Turner, respectively. Undrafted rookies Dwight McGlothern and Gabriel Murphy are also active for their NFL debuts.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Live updates
Second quarter
13:29 — Cousins, who threw four INTs last week, just threw his first of the day to Josh Metellus. It was a rough one, too.
First quarter
Falcons 7, Vikings 7
0:37 — Just like that, the Vikings respond with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Jordan Addison. It was underthrown, but Addison made the adjustment.
1:28 — The Vikings' defense just came up with a big stop on fourth down and got the ball back to its offense.
5:01 — After consecutive sacks, the Vikings were forced to punt to end their opening drive.
Falcons 7, Vikings 0
8:58 — That was quite the start for Cousins and the Falcons. They drive 70 yards in 11 plays and scored on a Tyler Allgeier touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.