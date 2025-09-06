Inside The Vikings

Vikings final injury report: Latest on Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw

The Vikings are a little banged up heading into Week 1.

Adam Uren

Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) practices during minicamp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

It's looking likely that the Minnesota Vikings will enter the 2025 NFL season without Harrison Smith, who has been listed as doubtful in the final injury report ahead of Monday's opener against the Chicago Bears.

The veteran safety has been dealing with an undisclosed "personal health matter," and while he returned to practice on Saturday, the Vikings appear to be cautious on his chances of suiting up for Monday Night Football.

There is better news for Christian Darrisaw, the star left tackle who is set to return after suffering a devastating knee injury last season, who is now listed as questionable.

The only players definitely out on Monday are backup running back Zavier Scott and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.

The Bears meanwhile could be without linebacker TJ Edwards, who is doubtful for Monday, while three players are questionable, including star cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The other two questionable for the Bears are running back Roschon Johnson and cornerback Josh Blackwell.

Adam Uren
ADAM UREN

Adam, raised on the Isle of Man, brings 15 years of experience as a reporter and editor at both regional and national levels in the U.K. and the U.S. In 2014, he moved to Minnesota and joined Bring Me The News, focusing on news coverage for the Twin Cities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and greater Minnesota. Now a co-owner and editor of Bring Me The News, Bring Me The Sports, and Bring Me The Weather, Adam balances his editorial duties with occasional sports writing. His top three passions are his family, Liverpool F.C., and British baked bean

