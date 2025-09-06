Vikings final injury report: Latest on Harrison Smith, Christian Darrisaw
It's looking likely that the Minnesota Vikings will enter the 2025 NFL season without Harrison Smith, who has been listed as doubtful in the final injury report ahead of Monday's opener against the Chicago Bears.
The veteran safety has been dealing with an undisclosed "personal health matter," and while he returned to practice on Saturday, the Vikings appear to be cautious on his chances of suiting up for Monday Night Football.
There is better news for Christian Darrisaw, the star left tackle who is set to return after suffering a devastating knee injury last season, who is now listed as questionable.
The only players definitely out on Monday are backup running back Zavier Scott and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.
The Bears meanwhile could be without linebacker TJ Edwards, who is doubtful for Monday, while three players are questionable, including star cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The other two questionable for the Bears are running back Roschon Johnson and cornerback Josh Blackwell.