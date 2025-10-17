Vikings' final injury report vs. Eagles: Van Ginkel, McCarthy, more
The big news of the day is Kevin O'Connell's announcement that Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Vikings on Sunday, but there are other topics to cover from O'Connell's press conference and Minnesota's final injury report ahead of this massive game against the Eagles.
The latest on McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy will be the emergency No. 3 QB, O'Connell said. That means he'd only play in the very unlikely event something happened to both Wentz and backup Max Brosmer, but it's notable that the Vikings feel good enough about McCarthy's ankle to put him in that role.
"I was really proud of the work he put in as he continues to push through the later stages of this rehab," O'Connell said of McCarthy on Friday. "Feel good about where he'd be at if he had to play in that third quarterback capacity."
McCarthy has been inactive in each of the last three weeks since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Falcons. In their last game, a win over the Browns in London, the Vikings only had two quarterbacks available, which O'Connell said he didn't think was the smartest thing to do. Running back Cam Akers was the emergency No. 3 QB in that game. Now it'll be McCarthy.
"If we get into that situation, I feel comfortable enough in what would be considered that emergency capacity," O'Connell said. "I feel good, after watching him practice, about some of the things that give him some problems (with his ankle) at this point. He got a ton of reps this week, both with the first group and also with getting some real good reps with that look team of feeling the rush ... and working on some things that are starting to come to fruition. Although he knows he's not all the way there yet, he's progressing in a really good way."
Van Ginkel out again
The only player on the active roster that the Vikings have ruled out is star outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who will miss another game with a neck injury. Due to a concussion and now this lingering neck issue, Van Ginkel has played a total of eight snaps since Week 1. Fortunately, it sounds like he's getting closer to a return.
"It was really encouraging that he started out the week on Monday kind of on the side field and then was able to take part in practice on a limited basis throughout the week," O'Connell said. "We wanted to make sure we got that work in, see how he felt today. Not quite all the way there yet but I do feel like we're heading towards a time — it's gonna be a short week next week so we'll see how he feels early on in that week before we head to LA — but feel very positive about the progression we're on now."
Speculatively, it feels like the most likely outcome is that AVG also misses next Thursday's game against the Chargers, then returns in Week 9 against the Lions if everything goes to plan. Neck injuries aren't anything to mess with.
"We've had some outside opinions, just to make sure we have all of the information that could be out there," O'Connell said. "The residual side of the neck and some of the things that he's dealt with and has really progressed beyond and feels better and better. We just want to make sure we have all the information, we're doing right by him."
Other updates
McCarthy is one of six players officially listed as questionable for the game. The others are OLB Tyler Batty, LB Blake Cashman, RT Brian O'Neill, DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and OL Michael Jurgens.
O'Connell made it pretty clear that Cashman and Batty are only listed as questionable for procedural reasons. Both were full participants in practice this week and will be activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Getting Cashman back is huge for the Vikings' defense against this Eagles team.
O'Connell also announced that Blake Brandel will make a second consecutive start at center. The team liked how he played in his first career appearance at that position in London. Left guard Donovan Jackson is off the injury report, so the only question is whether or not O'Neill will play at right tackle. He's dealing with an MCL sprain. If he's out, Justin Skule would start again.
Jurgens was a full participant this week and will likely be one of three active backups on the O-line.
For the Eagles, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and left guard Landon Dickerson are officially questionable. No. 1 cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has no injury designation.