Inside The Vikings

Vikings' GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Gives Update on Justin Jefferson Extension Talks

Expect the Vikings to turn their focus back to Jefferson now that the draft is over.

Will Ragatz

Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18)
Dec 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Now that the NFL draft is in the books, expect the Vikings to turn their focus back towards — among other things — getting a record-breaking contract extension done with superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

"We continue to have great dialogue with their representatives, and you know, the process is ongoing," GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in his post-draft press conference. "We did say, ‘Hey, this couple of days, the draft’s coming.' Obviously they have players that they represent. We have our process, and either way, whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week. You know, that friend that has a birthday that takes the month, I think Justin would deserve his whole month if we signed a contract, to celebrate it. So you know, we're excited to work toward it. We're gonna keep going. You can't have all these plans where you talk about all these visions and not talk about
the king linchpin, so we're going to keep working toward that end goal."

Recently, the Lions signed Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million extension (with $77M guaranteed) and the Eagles signed A.J. Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension (with $84 million guaranteed). The latter's $32 million AAV makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history — a title that will undoubtedly belong to Jefferson whenever he ends up signing his next contract.

The bar for the Vikings to clear probably isn't just Brown's $32 million per year, but Nick Bosa's $34 million per year, with Jefferson looking to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. He's earned that much through his unparalelled performance on the field through the first four seasons of his career. Even though he only played eight full games last season, Jefferson is still nearly 400 yards ahead of Michael Thomas for the most receiving yards ever in a player's first four years (5,899).

Negotiations between the Vikings and Jefferson's camp should pick back up soon. Contract AAV, term, and structure will all be important factors, particularly the amount of guaranteed money.

There's been no indication that the Vikings have ever considered the possibility of trading Jefferson. There's also been no indication that Jefferson doesn't want to be in Minnesota long-term. He texted with new quarterback J.J. McCarthy after the Vikings drafted him tenth overall on Thursday night, and he's also been in consistent contact with head coach Kevin O'Connell. Now it's just a matter of finding an agreement at some point before the start of the regular season in September.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.

Follow Will Ragatz on X/Twitter

Published
Will Ragatz

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is the publisher of Inside the Vikings, an SI.com channel in the Fan Nation network. He's in his fourth season as a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat writer, covering the team at practices, games, and all offseason long.  Will posts daily Vikings articles year-round. Not only is he on top of all the latest news, he provides the analysis and context to put the news into perspective. He knows the team inside and out, which allows him to bring depth and quality to his coverage. From free agency to the draft to training camp and the NFL season, Will covers every relevant story surrounding the Vikings. Prior to taking this role in 2019, Will attended Northwestern University and studied at the renowned Medill School of Journalism. As a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball, among other sports, for SB Nation's Inside NU. Will was a co-editor-in-chief of the site during his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned at Sports Illustrated's newsroom in New York City, writing articles primarily on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com. A native of Minneapolis who still resides in the city, Will grew up a diehard Minnesota sports fan. He played baseball at Southwest High School and wrote for the student newspaper.