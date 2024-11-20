Vikings great Jared Allen named semifinalist for 2025 Hall of Fame class
Vikings great Jared Allen is one of 25 players named as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Wednesday.
Allen played his last NFL season with the Carolina Panthers in 2015, making this his fifth time being named as a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame. The next step for Allen before getting inducted into Canton is making it through the next round of cuts when the Modern-Era Players category will be shrunk down to 15 later this year.
After playing with the Kansas City Chiefs for the first four years of his career, Allen played all 96 regular season games across six seasons with the Vikings. He finished his Minnesota career with 85.5 sacks, which ranks fourth in franchise history.
In 2011, he led the entire league with 22 sacks, which is a single-season Vikings franchise record. In that season he finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Terrell Suggs, who is also a HOF semifinalist.
Allen earned first-team All-Pro honors four times, three of which came with Minnesota.
He was named to the Pro Bowl five times.
Allen's 136 career sacks rank 12th in NFL history. With no NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, his resume isn't as iron-clad as Suggs', but Julius Peppers and DeMarcus Ware were recently inducted with similar accolades. It might just be a matter of time before Allen gets his gold jacket.
Player
Sacks
Total Tackles
Times named All-Pro
Jared Allen
136
648
4
Julius Peppers
159.5
719
3
DeMarcus Ware
138.5
657
4
Terrell Sugs
139
895
1