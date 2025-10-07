Vikings had a surprising emergency plan if both QBs went down in London
Had Carson Wentz not been able to return from a shoulder injury against the Browns, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer was prepared to enter the game and take the first meaningful snaps of his career at quarterback.
But what would've happened if the Vikings lost Wentz and Brosmer to injury Sunday in London?
Less than 48 hours before the game started, the Vikings waived quarterback Desmond Ridder. With J.J. McCarthy inactive for a third straight game with a high ankle sprain, that left Wentz and Brosmer as the only quarterbacks available in London.
Had an emergency arisen, running back Cam Akers would've been inserted at quarterback. Coincidentally, the Vikings ran a trick play that saw Akers throw a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver.
Akers' media session with reporters in the locker room at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was intriguing. He said he knew the trick play was coming, despite getting zero practice time at quarterback.
Reporter: Did you have a feeling when that might get called?
Akers: He told me he was going to call it. I didn't know when, obivously. But it got called, and me and [Josh Oliver] were ready.
Reporter: How long have you had this play in your pocket?
Akers: Probably two days. Just since Thursday, Wednesday-Thursday.
Reporter: Were you comfortable?
Akers: Anything on the grass I can do, man. Anything on the grass.
Reporter: Did that make you the emergency quarterback?
Akers: Yeah. I had a helmet ready with speakers in it.
Reporter: How much practice did you get at quarterback?
Akers: Zero. Yeah, man. It's all about being ready. Preparation. I was ready.
Akers isn't a stranger to the quarterback position. In high school, he played quarterback but was a five-star recruit as a running back — the No. 7 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports. He passed for 3,128 yards with 31 touchdowns and rushed for 2,105 yards and 34 touchdowns en route to being named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi as a senior in 2016.
What's the QB situation after the bye?
Carson Wentz injured his left shoulder in the second quarter against the Browns. He played through the injury and led Minnesota on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, but head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wentz was sore on Monday. His status for the Oct. 19 game against Philadelphia is unknown.
McCarthy is ramping up practice this week, and O'Connell expects the 22-year-old to get a full week of practice next week, which could put him in line to return to the starting job against Philadelphia. That said, O'Connell hasn't announced a decision, and we probably won't get one until next week.
Brosmer is healthy, so the only chance of Akers being the emergency QB again is if the Vikings don't have Wentz or McCarthy active for the Eagles game.