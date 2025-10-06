KOC gives updates on J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, other injured Vikings
The bye week comes at a good time for the Vikings, who just spent 10 days overseas and are hoping to get healthier after an injury-riddled first five weeks of the season. Their starting quarterback, four-fifths of their ideal offensive line, and several key defensive players are among those who have missed time so far for Minnesota.
With 13 full days in between Sunday's game in London and a Week 7 clash with the defending Super Bowl champions, good news on the injury front is hopefully on the way. Kevin O'Connell, at his weekly Monday press conference, said he expects the following four players to return to practice "in different capacities" next week: J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Jackson, Blake Cashman, and Michael Jurgens.
Quarterback notes
The health of McCarthy's ankle will be a major talking point leading up the Eagles game in two weeks. Carson Wentz started the last three games, but McCarthy is progressing and could potentially make his return on Oct. 19, depending on how he feels and how he looks in practice. He'll be around the Vikings' facility for the full two weeks.
"We'll be able to get him some extensive work, kind of as a lead-in to next week," O'Connell said. "And then I anticipate his workload building up. We're gonna really take advantage of that bonus Monday (practice), not only with him but with our whole team.
"J.J. got some work today and he'll get some work throughout the rest of the week," he added. "We've got some other guys he'll be getting some work with on the field and then we'll pick it up officially next week, but I'm encouraged about where he's at right now."
O'Connell said he thinks McCarthy benefited from watching the way the veteran Wentz played over the past three games, and that technique and fundamentals will be a key focus for the Vikings' second-year QB over these next couple weeks.
There's also the matter of the shoulder injury Wentz suffered in the first half of Sunday's win over the Browns in London. Wentz only missed one snap and was able to play through it in the second half, but he's "pretty sore in that left shoulder" on Monday and will receive further evaluation, O'Connell said. "That will be something that we'll be taking a look at throughout this week."
Both of the Vikings' top two quarterbacks are a bit banged up right now, so their statuses will factor into the fascinating decision in front of O'Connell leading into Week 7.
The health of the O-line
On the offensive line, the Vikings will hope to have Jackson back at left guard after he missed the last two games following surgery on his wrist. That would give them at least three members of their starting O-line, along with Christian Darrisaw at left tackle and Will Fries at right guard. We know they won't have center Ryan Kelly, who will miss at least three more games on IR. And one player who O'Connell notably didn't mention as someone he expects to return to practice next week is right tackle Brian O'Neill (MCL).
One thing that might be up in the air is whether Jurgens or Blake Brandel starts at center, assuming Jackson is back at left guard. O'Connell spoke highly of Brandel's first career game at that position.
"I think what we've learned is we have another high-quality center option with Blake," O'Connell said. "Getting Jurgs back practicing again will give us a chance to assess what the best five looks like, and that's what we'll go with. Blake had a really, really strong day."
Brandel could also theoretically be an option to play right tackle, depending on how the Vikings feel about the way Justin Skule has played this season.
Defense
O'Connell said Cashman (hamstring) will have his 21-day practice window opened up next week, which means he's getting close to coming off of injured reserve. Cashman has now missed the requisite four games on IR, but it's not necessarily a guarantee that he'll play in Week 7. It would be a huge boost if the Vikings could get their best linebacker back on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles' offense.
Another player O'Connell didn't mention is outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who has missed the past couple games with a neck injury. The Vikings would love to get Van Ginkel back as soon as possible, but they're clearly going to be cautious with him.