Vikings' Harrison Smith talks retirement, ring-chasing and Aaron Rodgers
- Smith is in Mexico for the NFLPA golf scramble.
- Asked about Aaron Rodgers, Smith said the 41-year-old "still got some game."
Harrison Smith, who admits that he gets nervous on the first tee when he golfs alone, has golf in his plans this week at the NFLPA Classic, but golfing everyday in retirement isn't on the schedule just yet.
Chatting with Kay Adams at El Camaleon golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico, Smith and Adams went back and forth about his looming retirement as he enters his 14th season with the Vikings.
Adams: Do you give it any thought yet or no?
Smith: Yeah, for sure. I’ve given it thought for years. There will be a day that I’m done, it’s getting closer everyday.
Adams: I don't think it is, you wanna know why? Harrison, I think you're in a really tough spot.
Smith: Why?
Adams: Because you want a Super Bowl ring. You deserve a Super Bowl ring. That's what you work for and you guys are right there. Until you get it, I don't see you stopping wanting to be a Minnesota Viking.
Smith: I like what we did in free agency. I think we have a great group to start with, great coaching, great leadership, so I wanted to be apart of it. It's definitely something you chase and I'm still chasing it. But the journey along the way is also important. Enjoying the people you're around and being productive and helping young guys come up. When I think of my career, if I wanted to ring chase, as they call it in basketball, that wouldn't mean that much to me at this point in my career. I'm not knocking it all, but it wouldn't be the same.
Smith also talked about Aaron Rodgers and how the Vikings have been connected to him in the rumor mill. He declined to speculate about Minnesota's reported interest, but he did praise the 41-year-old.
"I will say, Rodgers has been, you know I've played against him my whole career, and he's always my favorite quarterback to watch and also my least favorite quarterback because he's very tough to defend," Smith said, "so I'm not going to speculate on that. But I have a very great appreciation for him and his talent. Some of the throws he would make, I was just like, 'What do you want us to do?'"
Does Smith think Rodgers will retire?
"I think he's still got some game," he answered.