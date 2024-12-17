Vikings injury updates from KOC: O'Neill, Gilmore, Redmond, Pace
Kevin O'Connell provided injury updates on several Vikings players at his press conference on Tuesday. With a slightly shorter week prior to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, these are all situations worth monitoring.
RT Brian O'Neill
O'Neill left Monday's game against the Bears with a knee injury in the first half. He was able to return to the field, later left again, and then returned a second time and finished out the game. Afterwards, he said he's probably going to be sore, but everything checked out OK structurally. "I'll be ready to roll," he said. "I don't think it's going to be anything."
O'Connell echoed that sentiment. "He's sore, but should be able to work through the week and expecting to have him available," KOC said. That's huge for the Vikings, as O'Neill has been the anchor of their offensive line — and one of the best offensive tackles in the league — since Christian Darrisaw's season-ending injury in Week 8.
CB Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore missed a second consecutive game on Monday after being listed as questionable with his hamstring injury. The fact that he got close to playing suggests that he has a solid chance to return to action this week.
"We are expecting to have Steph Gilmore working back in and potentially be available this week," O'Connell said.
It's also worth noting that the cornerback who has filled in for Gilmore over these last two games, Fabian Moreau, is dealing with some hip soreness, according to O'Connell.
DT Jalen Redmond
Redmond, the former UFL defensive tackle who has been outstanding over the past few weeks, is in the concussion protocol.
Late in the game, he got "identified by the independent (neurologist)" and was put into the protocol. O'Connell said Redmond came in "feeling really good today," but he'll have to clear the protocol if he's going to play in Seattle. He's started each of the last two games and made his presence felt.
LB Ivan Pace Jr.
Pace has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury, but he's eligible to come off of injured reserve in Week 17 against the Packers. On Saturday, O'Connell said Pace was ahead of his initial timeline and should be ready to roll when eligible. He went into a bit more detail on Tuesday.
"He's doing well," O'Connell said. "He's right on schedule. He'll go through some simulated work with the trainers this week, simulating what he would do in a practice. The timeline of that designation would be next week, so hoping he's on schedule with that."
Pace is an important player for the Vikings' defense. He started nine games earlier this season and had 59 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks and a fumble return touchdown. In his absence, players like Josh Metellus, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Jamin Davis have seen action at linebacker alongside Blake Cashman.
