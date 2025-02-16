Vikings' J.J. McCarthy spotted doing private workout in Illinois
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy appeared to be in good spirits as he was recently spotted doing a private workout in Illinois as he works to get back after suffering a season-ending meniscus injury last preseason.
McCarthy, whom the Vikings selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft out of Michigan, was expected to be the Minnesota backup this season and had a stellar preseason debut, completing 11-of-17 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But that would be it for the rookie.
McCarthy went down with a season-ending meniscus injury a couple days later. After Sam Darnold had a stellar 2024 season, there's been an ongoing topic of discussion as to who will take the reins as the team's starting quarterback in 2025. The Vikings could roll it back with Darnold, who put together the best season of his career in 2024, or they could turn to McCarthy, who didn't get any chance to play in his rookie season but showed promise in camp and the preseason.
What that decision will be remains unclear, but it appears McCarthy is getting healthy, and he should get a chance at a full training camp and preseason to make his case to be the team's starting quarterback in 2025 and beyond.