Vikings' Jefferson on playing flag football at 2028 Olympics: 'It's a dream'
NFL owners have unanimously approved a resolution allowing the league's players to participate in flag football when the sport makes its debut at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
The vote took place at the Spring League Meeting in Eagan, MN, and passed 32-0. This sets into motion a process that will involve the NFL, the NFL Player's Association, the International Federation of American Football, and the International Olympic Committee.
Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been a global flag football ambassador for the NFL and IFAF for the past couple years, made an appearance at the league meeting to talk about this big moment.
"To be honest, I’m at a loss for words," Jefferson said (via ESPN's Brooke Pryor). "To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it’s a dream."
"It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."
The Olympic competition will consist of six men's teams and six women's teams, with ten players on each roster. Games are played in a five-on-five format.
Given the nature of flag football, the NFL players seemingly most likely to participate include quarterbacks, wide receivers, and cornerbacks. Jefferson will turn 29 shortly before the LA Olympics, so he could very much be in the mix to be on the team.
It feels safe to assume that no matter who is playing for the United States, they'll enter the competition as monumental favorites to take home the gold medal.