Vikings' Jonathan Greenard sneaks into top 50 of NFL Top 100 list
Jonathan Greenard exceeded all expectations during his first season with the Vikings, earning his first Pro Bowl nod as a result. Now, he can also add NFL Top 100 to his mantle of achievements.
Greenard, 28, checked in at No. 48 in the annual player-voted list of top stars in the game. It is the first time in his career that he has earned the honor.
"One of the guys that we count on, every single day," said teammate Byron Murphy Jr. "Coming off the edge, guys try to double team him, try to get him out of the game as well. And he's still making plays. Just the ability for him to get off the ball and get to the quarterback is different."
The star pass rusher compiled 59 total tackles, 22 QB hits, and 12 sacks, which ranked fifth-best in the entire league. Greenard's 80.0 PFF pass rush grade ranked him 15th among qualified edge rushers in the NFL last season. His 80 pressures was second most among pass rushers behind only Trey Henrickson and Myles Garrett, who each had 83 pressures last season.
"J.G., he's special," said former teammate Camryn Bynum. "I didn't know too much about him until he got here. He's consistent in the run game, the pass game, and just being able to also drop into coverage and be a help there. I think he showed the world that he's one of the best in the league."
Greenard is the third Minnesota player mentioned ahead of Aaron Jones and Andrew Van Ginkel, and fourth if you include Sam Darnold from last year's team.